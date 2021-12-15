Bray Capital Advisors Buys 122 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $262.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,359. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $265.86. The firm has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

