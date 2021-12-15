Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for approximately 4.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $21,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.88.

PAYC traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $408.00. 654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.29. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.33, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

