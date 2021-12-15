Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 10,677 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.17. 9,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,619. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.53.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

