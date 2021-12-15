iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.91. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

