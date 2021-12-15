Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Medtronic by 51.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 66,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $105.02 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.