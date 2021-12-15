State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chubb were worth $45,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,679,000 after buying an additional 274,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chubb by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,080,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $192.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

