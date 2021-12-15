State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $37.81 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AON were worth $37,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 13,443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AON by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after acquiring an additional 489,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AON by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,452,000 after acquiring an additional 462,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,908,000 after buying an additional 443,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after buying an additional 360,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

AON stock opened at $294.15 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

