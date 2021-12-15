State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,704 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AON were worth $37,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 111,187 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in AON by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,103 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in AON by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,153,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $294.15 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

