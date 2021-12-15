MCDEX (MCB) Market Capitalization Hits $59.50 Million

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One MCDEX coin can currently be bought for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. MCDEX has a market cap of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00037713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00198874 BTC.

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars.

