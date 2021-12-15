AM Investment Strategies LLC Buys 33,494 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,494 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods makes up about 1.4% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 482,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.78. 10,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,069. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.