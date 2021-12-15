Community Bank N.A. Acquires 384 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,808. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $483.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $454.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.