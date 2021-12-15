SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442,701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after buying an additional 2,610,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,078,000 after buying an additional 1,444,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,127,000 after buying an additional 1,659,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. 16,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,203. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77.

