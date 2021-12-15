Community Bank N.A. Has $43.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,450,491 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

