Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 551.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 99,085 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 296.1% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,752 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 328.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,407 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 51,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 317.3% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 114,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,631,000 after buying an additional 86,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $283.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.48. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $708.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.