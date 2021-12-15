Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,785,803. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $679.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.69. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $465.50 and a 12 month high of $719.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

