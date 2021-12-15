Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.59 Million

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report $303.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.90 million and the highest is $308.16 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $268.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. William Blair lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.64. 76,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,892. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 218.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

