PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CEO Purchases $93,030.84 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,030.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PHX Minerals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 7,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,975. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.94.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

