GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,125. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 157,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.