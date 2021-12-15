Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Decreases By 89.7%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HDELY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €62.00 ($69.66) to €58.00 ($65.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. 171,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,289. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

