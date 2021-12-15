Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the November 15th total of 500,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 193.5 days.

DETNF stock remained flat at $$35.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $41.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DETNF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aker BP ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

