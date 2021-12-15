Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 28,655 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,655 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

SYF stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

