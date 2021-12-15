Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives C$8.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.47.

FOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital downgraded Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

TSE:FOOD traded down C$0.23 on Friday, hitting C$3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,950. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.41 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$3.81 and a one year high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

