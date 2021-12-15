Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 71,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.12 per share, with a total value of $10,187,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,105 shares of company stock worth $121,990,361. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Shares of AXON opened at $144.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.58. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

