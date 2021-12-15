CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Shares of CVS opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

