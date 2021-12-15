Analysts Expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Penumbra reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

NYSE PEN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $247.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,100. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 272.34 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.64. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $169,316.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $3,691,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,421 shares of company stock worth $11,071,340 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Penumbra by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

