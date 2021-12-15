Truepoint Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Tesla by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tesla by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 2,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $12.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $945.66. 250,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,588,670. The company has a market cap of $949.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,020.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $805.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

