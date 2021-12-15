Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) is Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s Largest Position

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 99.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,300 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises approximately 14.5% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after acquiring an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after buying an additional 514,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after buying an additional 575,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after buying an additional 1,708,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPX. Truist lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

TPX stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

