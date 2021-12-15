Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 100 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $522.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,098. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $366.97 and a 1 year high of $551.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $499.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.873 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

