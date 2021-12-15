Truepoint Inc. Invests $52,000 in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PIRS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 856,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,309,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,593. The firm has a market cap of $222.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.12. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

