Huntington National Bank Sells 4,018 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.8% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $83,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, reaching $548.53. 35,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,847. The firm has a market cap of $242.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $506.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $561.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

