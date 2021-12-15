American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,983 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $63,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in American Express by 12.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in American Express by 43.2% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in American Express by 6.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 35.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 21.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

American Express stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.79. 85,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,843. The company has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.30 and a 200-day moving average of $168.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.