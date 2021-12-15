MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 789,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.9% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $51,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $84,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $225,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $26,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $37,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,897 shares of company stock worth $19,694,296. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.