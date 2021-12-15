ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW traded up $9.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $634.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,747. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $662.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.