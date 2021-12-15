YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.10. 27,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,827. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

