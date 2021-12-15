Analysts Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price at $47.83

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,475. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

