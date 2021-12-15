Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,471,000 after acquiring an additional 246,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,965,000 after acquiring an additional 433,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after acquiring an additional 657,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,240,000 after acquiring an additional 389,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,677,000 after buying an additional 359,776 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

