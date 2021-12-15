186,000 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 186,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,485,000. Expedia Group accounts for about 1.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,414,761,000 after acquiring an additional 284,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $900,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $158.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.23 and a 200 day moving average of $162.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,733 shares of company stock worth $31,324,371 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

