Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up about 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.21% of CyberArk Software worth $74,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after purchasing an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after buying an additional 74,008 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,492,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

CYBR opened at $154.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.15. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -110.31 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $112.28 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.