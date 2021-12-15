Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,790 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $639.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

