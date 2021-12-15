Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 802 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $340.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.37 and a 200 day moving average of $356.73. The company has a market capitalization of $334.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

