Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,858 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.27. 113,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,659,122. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

