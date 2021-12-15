Huntington National Bank Sells 390 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Cincinnati Financial worth $27,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $78.56 and a one year high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.13.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

