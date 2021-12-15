AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 93,040 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $28,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in AtriCure by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 32.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AtriCure by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $66.43. 1,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,781. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 1.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,529 shares of company stock valued at $915,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.