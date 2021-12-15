Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 82,459 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82,459 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.92% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $25,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4,557.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 163,029 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,261,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $223,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $160,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,818 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,229. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

