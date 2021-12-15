Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $9.92 Million in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 381,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,916,000.

Separately, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $10,692,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Sterling Check stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,934. Sterling Check Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.41.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.