Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.56. 31,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,547. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 509 shares of company stock valued at $37,333 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

