The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.65 billion, a PE ratio of 136.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

