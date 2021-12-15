Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys 800 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,743. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

INT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

