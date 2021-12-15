Silver Lake Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 1.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

O stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $65.78. 86,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,901. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.