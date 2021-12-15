Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 70 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $7.03 on Wednesday, hitting $603.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,761. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $453.80 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $626.30 and its 200 day moving average is $641.47. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

